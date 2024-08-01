Fix Mumbai- Nashik Highway in 10 Days or Face Suspension: Deputy CM's Ultimatum on Traffic Chaos

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a stark ultimatum regarding the ongoing traffic issues on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. In a high-level meeting held at Mantralaya, Pawar warned that if traffic flow on the highway is not smoothened within the next 10 days, the responsible officer will face suspension. Additionally, he directed officials to prepare a proposal to halt toll collection on the highway until all potholes are filled and necessary repairs are completed.

The Mumbai-Nashik highway, a crucial artery connecting North Maharashtra to the state capital, has been plagued by severe congestion. Travel time between the two cities has ballooned to 8-10 hours, more than triple the normal duration. Pawar attributed this to ongoing construction work at various points, including flyovers at Asangaon and Vashind, as well as numerous potholes caused by recent rains.

“Passengers are enduring financial and mental stress due to these delays. We must address this on a war footing. Potholes form on the highway during the rainy season and are not filled in time. It is necessary to address issues related to the quality of bypass roads constructed at work sites, potholes on them, and flaws in traffic control, ”Pawar stated.

Key Measures Include:

Deployment of 40-ton cranes to swiftly remove broken-down vehicles



40-ton cranes will be made available to remove broken-down vehicles promptly. Funding for these cranes will be provided by the NHAI and MSRDC. The MSRDC will also supply uniforms for traffic wardens, with the necessary funds provided by the planning committee.

Suspension Warning and Toll Collection Proposal



Pawar instructed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department to submit a proposal to halt toll collection on the Mumbai-Nashik highway until the potholes are filled and the road repairs are completed. This comes in response to the significant delays and hardships faced by commuters due to the deteriorated road conditions.

Regular drone surveys for traffic management

Pawar directed officials to conduct joint inspections with local representatives at traffic congestion points and prepare an integrated traffic management plan. Regular drone surveillance of highway traffic has also been mandated to ensure efficient traffic management. Pawar instructed that there should be coordination with relevant agencies such as NHAI, MSRDC, PWD,Traffic Police, and Municipal Commissioners of Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Nashik.

Concrete Alternate Roads

To prevent further traffic disruptions, Pawar insisted that no new construction work be allowed unless concrete alternate roads matching the height of the original road are provided.The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MLA Rais Shaikh and senior officials from various departments. Public Works Minister Dadaji Bhuse and several MLAs participated via video conference.