Flight carrying Maha CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis returns to Mumbai due to bad weather

A flight carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis returned to Mumbai after it encountered bad weather, an official from the CM's office said.

Shinde and Fadnavis were headed to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend a programme. The flight took off from Mumbai, but had to return due to bad weather, the official said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis today will hold a meeting with all MPs from the State before the Parliament budget session to discuss the demands and needs of the State.