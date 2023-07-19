Flooding wreaks havoc in Vidarbha, 150 villages cut off from Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts

For the past few days, Vidarbha region has been experiencing relentless heavy rainfall, impacting several districts including Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gondia, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal. The meteorological department has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Vidarbha for the upcoming days. Consequently, heavy rains have caused flooding in certain areas, particularly in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur. The severity of the flooding has resulted in the isolation of approximately 150 villages in the region.

Since Monday night, heavy rains have been lashing Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts, while Wardha, Nagpur, Yavatmal, and Gondia districts continue to experience ongoing downpours. The excessive rainfall has caused several rivers to overflow, resulting in the submergence of the bridge over the Parlkota river in Gadchiroli. Consequently, Bhamragad's taluka has lost communication with the district headquarters. The overflowing streams and rivers have led to the flooding of the region, leading to the closure of 16 routes in Gadchiroli.

As a result of the heavy rains, over 150 villages have been isolated in the affected areas. Waterlogging was observed around the Gadchiroli Municipal Council office, while Chandrapur faced similar challenges with flooded roads and water entering numerous houses. The Rajura-Kavthala route experienced disruptions in traffic flow after a bridge over Gowri nullah in Rajura taluka was washed away. Additionally, villages situated along the river have been placed on alert in response to the prevailing conditions.

The heavy rains have caused disruptions in traffic from Bhamragad to Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Allapalli, resulting in several stranded vehicles at Bhamragad. Additionally, water accumulation on parts of the bridge over the Wainganga River, situated between Gondpipari and Ashti, has affected the flow of traffic from south Gadchiroli to Chandrapur, leading to a complete stoppage of traffic on this route.