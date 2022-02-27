'Focus on what you do have,' says Suniel Shetty

Ace actor Suniel Shetty is using his Sunday to impart pearls of wisdom.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a BTS picture from the sets of his upcoming web series 'Invisible Woman'.

Along with the intense-look photo, he penned, "Focus on what you do have !! #BehindtheScenes on the sets of #invisiblewoman."

The post flooded with likes and comments.

"Zabardast!!," actor Maniesh Paul penned, adding a fire emoticon.

"Stop it Anna," cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur wrote with heart-eyed emoticons.

Anna's fans have been excited since it was announced that their favourite actor will be back in action in the web series backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films. For the unversed, this project will also mark Shetty's debut in the digital space.

The noir action thriller series is being helmed by acclaimed Tamil director Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame. The series will also star actor Esha Deol in a lead role.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor