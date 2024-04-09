"For Narendra Modi": MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Declares Unconditional Support to Mahayuti for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), made a significant announcement today during the party's Gudi Padwa Melava, addressing recent speculations about MNS's alliance choices. Thackeray declared unconditional support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He urged all party members to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections.

The MNS Gudi Padwa Melava at Shivaji Park in Mumbai garnered widespread attention across Maharashtra. This interest stemmed from Thackeray's recent meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, which sparked discussions about MNS potentially joining the NDA. Thackeray clarified these discussions today.

"I recently spoke with Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. I clearly conveyed my disinterest in engaging in negotiations for positions like Rajya Sabha or legislative council seats. Our country needs strong leadership to progress, which is why I am extending unconditional support to Narendra Modi," Thackeray stated. He also instructed all MNS members to prepare diligently for the upcoming assembly elections.