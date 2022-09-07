Forensic team blames faulty bridge design responsible for Cyrus Mistry’s car crash

The seven-member forensic team investigating the crash that killed leading businessman Cyrus Mistry has concluded that the Mercedes-Benz SUV met with an accident due to “faulty design” of the bridge.Piyush Tewari, CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation - the NGO, said, “This crash is a grim reminder of how overspeeding when combined with poor road infrastructure and casual attitude towards safety equipment such as seatbelts can take away lives.""As per hundreds of forensic crash investigations carried out by SaveLIFE Foundation on behalf of agencies across India, non-usage of seatbelts, especially in the rear seat, contributed to nearly 35% of deaths investigated. In most cases, victims violently crash with vehicle interiors and fellow passengers, and in many other cases are found ejected from the vehicle. Seat belts can prevent that,” Piyush Tewari said.

The NGO said that a multi-pronged approach is adopted for crash investigation, to observe all the crash causes which broadly fall under three categories, namely, infrastructural issues, vehicular defects and human behavioural factors. The NGO is working in collaboration with the Maharashtra police and helping in the investigation.“The team moves out to the crash site and undertakes various types of investigations including and not limited to vehicle inspection, crash site inspection, witness interviews and medical report analysis, to list a few. Based on the evidence collected from the crash, the team is able to identify the fundamental reason behind the crash. This investigation is scientific in nature and relies on evidence,” said the NGO.The accident took place when Mr Mistry was travelling with three others from Gujarat's Udwada to Mumbai. The car was being driven by Dr Anahita Pandole, a top gynaecologist from Mumbai. Her husband Darius Pandole was on the front passenger seat. Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, the brother of Darius Pandole, were in the rear.Eyewitnesses have said the car was trying to overtake another vehicle at high speed when it hit the road divider on a bridge across Surya river. Mistry and Jehnagir Pandole died on the spot. A primary post-mortem examination has revealed that the 54-year-old suffered injuries to his head and heart and had polytrauma -- occurs when a person sustains multiple injuries to vital internal organs.Dr Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.



