Former BJP MLA Vijayraj Shinde injured in car crash on Akola-Amravati road

In a concerning incident, BJP leader and former MLA Vijayraj Shinde sustained injuries when his car collided with a bus near Kurankhed village on the Akola to Amravati road on the morning of October 7. Shinde was en route to Amravati to meet fellow BJP leader Anil Bonde when the accident occurred.

The collision transpired as Shinde's vehicle, bearing registration number MH28 AN2757, was struck by a bus travelling from Akola to Karanja.

The impact of the collision left Vijayraj Shinde injured, prompting his immediate admission to a hospital in Akola for medical treatment. The incident has raised alarm within political circles and the local community. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.