Former chairman of VVMC standing committee gets extortion threat for Rs 1 crore

The police in Palghar, Maharashtra, have filed a case against a man for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from the former chairman of the standing committee of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). This incident was reported on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Monday registered an offence under section 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against Kishore Ambavkar for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from Prashant Raut, an official said. He added that between May and September 2023, the accuser allegedly called the complainant.

According to the officer, who said that no arrests have been made in the case thus far, the accused allegedly claimed that he had informed the Income Tax authorities about the complainant and demanded Rs 1 crore.