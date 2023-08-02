Former CM responds to Sambhaji Bhide controversy, says "Those in power should speak"

Demand for action against Sambhaji Bhide intensifies over controversial statements on Mahatma Gandhi and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Congress members raise the issue in the Assembly; Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis also promises action but causes confusion with his praise for Bhide.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader, Uddhav Thackeray, also responded to the matter.

“What will I say about Sambhaji Bhide? Those in power should speak on this matter. How will I react to every issue every time?” Uddhav Thackeray responded to Sambhaji Bhide's question. He further said, “Those who are in power should clear what Is right and what is wrong,” Uddhav Thackeray made this statement while talking to reporters.

"We are not looking into the future, we are digging into history. There will be no benefits from it. Keeping a count of history and using it to harm the country and the state is a destructive approach. Because of this, Bhide Guruji is expected to provide good guidance to his students," stated former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"When I was the Chief Minister, I delivered a speech about Women’s Day, we also brought the Shakti Act. Similarly, Shiv Sena had appointed a woman as the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council, but it was unexpected that there would be no discussion from her side. How has the ideology changed so much? Uddhav Thackeray criticized Neelam Gorhe without mentioning her name."