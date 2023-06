Former Kannad MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav joins BRS party in presence of Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Amidst significant political events in the state, former Kannad MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav has made headlines.

Harshvardhan Jadhav has recently become a member of the BRS party, as he officially joined the party in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.

Jadhav went to Hyderabad and joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party. He also said that he would soon hold a public meeting of Chandrashekhar Rao in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The political landscape of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar could witness significant changes with the entry of Harshavardhan Jadhav into BRS. Jadhav began his political career with the MNS party.