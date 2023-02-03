Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh seeks court permission to visit Nagpur and Delhi

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, out on bail in alleged corruption cases, approached a special court here seeking permission to visit his hometown Nagpur and Delhi.

Deshmukh is one of the accused in alleged money laundering and corruption cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), respectively.

One of the conditions imposed on him by the Bombay High Court while granting him bail was that he shall not leave Mumbai without the trial court’s permission.

In two separate pleas filed before the trial court through advocate Inderpal Singh, Deshmukh said he is a native of Nagpur and has deep family roots there, apart from being the elected representative of an Assembly constituency in Nagpur district. He also needed to meet his lawyers in New Delhi, the application said.