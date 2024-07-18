Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Claims Some BJP MLAs Are Keen on Joining Sharad Pawar-Led NCP

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asserted on Thursday that several BJP MLAs have expressed interest in joining the NCP (SP). He highlighted a trend towards defection, noting the recent resignations of NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Ajit Gavhane and two former corporators as indicative of this shift.

Gavhane had said on Wednesday that they would seek the blessing of Sharad Pawar. Speaking to reporters following a press conference, the senior NCP (SP) leader asserted that several BJP MLAs are interested in joining his party due to their disappointment over lack of representation in the government.

“MLAs from the NCP (headed by Ajit Pawar) will also return. However, Sharad Pawar will decide who will be taken into NCP (SP),” he said.

Asked if Ajit Pawar is one among them, Deshmukh said, “He is making his own party. Let him expand it.” Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that a decision on the potential entry of any leader in his party will be a collective one, refusing to confirm whether Ajit Pawar will be accommodated if he chooses to return.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar caused a split in the NCP, originally founded by Sharad Pawar, by leading a group of loyal MLAs to join the Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde, which also includes the Shiv Sena and BJP.

Speculations about unrest within the Ajit Pawar camp began circulating following the NCP's loss of three out of four contested seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections. In contrast, the NCP (SP), in alliance with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), secured victories in 8 out of 10 constituencies it contested.