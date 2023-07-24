Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav suffers minor heart attack in Delhi

In recent political developments, there is concerning news about former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav. He experienced a heart attack while visiting Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at his Delhi residence.

According to the reports, he is currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital in New Delhi, and doctors have reported his condition is stable.

Harshvardhan Jadhav, who has previously been associated with Shiv Sena and MNS, recently made headlines when he joined Telangana's BRS party led by Chandrasekhar Rao. During a visit to Delhi for some work and a meeting with Nitin Gadkari, he began feeling unwell at the minister's residence. Subsequently, he was taken to the hospital. Currently, Harshvardhan Jadhav is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable.