Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar appears before EOW in body bags case

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar made her second appearance before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police on Wednesday. This was in relation to an alleged scam involving the procurement of body bags for COVID-19 victims.

Pednekar reached the EOW office in south Mumbai at around 11 am, an official said. Earlier, the former mayor appeared before the EOW on Monday when she questioned for two hours by the police, following an FIR registered against her and two other persons.

EOW had initiated a case against Kishori Pednekar, a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and two high-ranking officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This case was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), following a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and the purchase of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

Pednekar was Mumbai mayor from November 2019 till March 2022, when the term of the BMC's general body ended. Fresh civic elections are yet to be held. On September 6, the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest for four weeks to Pednekar, noting the case probe was on and at this stage custodial interrogation was not warranted. The HC had directed Pednekar to cooperate with the probe into the case and appear before the EOW on September 11, 13 and 16 for questioning.