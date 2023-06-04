Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats in name of Dawood

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday claimed that he and his family were receiving threats in the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The ex-NCB officer was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged bribery probe in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

According to the information available, Wankhede told Mumbai Police that he was receiving threats through a fake Twitter account. He also apprised the police of who would be responsible if he or his family were attacked, said sources.Reportedly, he also informed senior officers of Mumbai Police after receiving the threat. Further investigations into the case are underway.The Ex-NCB Zonal head, Sameer Wankhede is currently under the radar for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. CBI has launched an investigation in the case and has been summoning him regularly for investigation. Earlier, it was found that Sameer Wankhede violated the conduct rules by producing conversations he had with actor Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.