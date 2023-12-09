Four booked in connection with Pune candle factory fire that claimed seven lives

A case has been registered against four individuals related to the fire that engulfed a candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, claiming seven lives and leaving 11 seriously injured. The blaze erupted on Friday around 2:45 pm at the Talawade factory, specializing in producing sparkling candles for birthday celebrations.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Balasaheb Vaidya, and the accused include the factory owner, Sharad Sutar, along with Shubhangi Sutar, Jannat Shikalgar, and Nazir Amir Shikalgar. Charges under the Indian Penal Code and Explosives Act have been levied for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent acts with combustible materials.

''Sutar owned the factory, while Nazir Shikalgar owned the land on which the unit had come up illegally. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Explosives Act provisions for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent act with combustible matter and other offences,'' the Dehu Road police station official said, as quoted PTI.