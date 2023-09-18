Four killed in car accident on Mumbai-Agra highway

In Nashik district, a surge in accidents has become a cause for concern. Today, a tragic incident unfolded as four individuals lost their lives in a car accident near Chandwad on the Mumbai-Agra highway.

All the victims were residents of Dhule, with one of them identified as Dhule corporator Kiran Ahirrao, adding shock to political circles. The identities of the other victims remain undisclosed.

The collision occurred between a car carrying four passengers from Dhule and a container around 7 a.m. Promptly, a team from Soma TollWays Company and police rushed to the scene, causing a temporary standstill on the highway. The process of identifying the remaining victims is currently underway, highlighting the need for heightened road safety awareness in the region