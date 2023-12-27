Frequent fire at Kharghar Hill raises concern of land grab

The repeated fire incident at Kharghar Hill have raised concerns among citizens who suspect a hidden agenda of land grab. Over the past 12 days, approximately 10 fire incidents have been reported. Notably, last year witnessed a major fire outbreak, resulting not only in the loss of greenery but also in harm to numerous animals. Residents, however, are voicing concerns over not only human activities but also the impact of natural enemies on the hills' greenery. The fires pose a significant threat to the region's biodiversity, endangering birds, reptiles, and animal fodder. The continuous spate of fire incidents has put immense pressure on the local forest resources. Following frequent fires, the Kharghar Taloja Colony Welfare Association met government officials and representatives from various social organizations in November to curb the rising fire incidents and protect the natural landscapes. They are also creating public awareness campaigns to prevent human-induced fires.

To combat the rising fire incidents, CIDCO fire brigade in Kharghar has been actively engaged in firefighting efforts. Despite their swift response in the past 12 days, the persistent fires pose a severe risk to the flora and fauna of the region. Last year alone, Kharghar witnessed 164 incidents of fires in its hills. Because of the hilly area, the fire fighting is a challenge. Even the Kharghar Fire Station admitted the challenges posed by the site's lack of easy accessibility, prompting suspicions of a potential hidden agenda. According to CIDCO's fire brigade, the absence of a proper road to reach the fire site complicates firefighting efforts. An official from the fire station commented, "The exact cause of frequent is not known, but it appears to be a mischievous act by anti-social elements." Social organizations and dedicated environmentalists in Kharghar are actively participating in morning campaigns to water the trees. The forest department has also contributed to the preservation efforts by planting thousands of saplings in the vulnerable areas. Kharghar, known for its rich vegetation and wetlands, is a habitat for various bird species, including those from the Karnala Sanctuary and migratory birds. Residents have voiced long-standing concerns about the recurring fires on the hill, with no apparent action from authorities. “Despite the area's inaccessibility, particularly during the night, and suggested the possibility of mischief behind the frequent fires, pointing out that the flat top of the hill is a popular destination for picnics and parties. A police official from Kharghar police station said that FIRs were registered in the past and patrolling has also been increased. A police team always makes rounds to the entrance of the hill and questions suspects.

