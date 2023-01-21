Friend turned manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of Rs 44 lakh

Ace Indian bowler Umesh Yadav was reportedly defrauded of Rs 44 lakh by a friend-turned-manager under the pretext of purchasing a plot in the former's name in Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, Yadav, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, hired his friend Shailesh Dutta Thakre (37), a resident of the Koradi area, to manage his finances while the former spent more time on the cricket field across the world.

However, under the guise of purchasing property in the MSEB Colony in the Koradi area, the accused Thakre duped Yadav out of Rs 44 lakh.

Based on Yadav's complaint, Koradi police filed an accusation against Thakre under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. The search for the accused is underway.