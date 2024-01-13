From Gray to Green: Mumbai's 89-Location Tree Initiative Aims to Combat Pollution

After months of a comprehensive cleanliness campaign against pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set its sights on a greener future for Mumbai. The city will see large-scale tree plantations across 89 locations, including gardens, grounds, and open spaces, as part of a permanent pollution reduction strategy.

The initiative will utilize Rs 10 crore from the Rs 48 crore fund allocated by the 15th Finance Commission. It aligns with a central government scheme aimed at increasing green cover across the state, further supporting its impact.

BMC's existing measures, such as road washing, sprinkler systems, garbage disposal, and penalty fines for littering, will continue. However, the BMC recognizes the need for more lasting solutions within the concrete jungle of Mumbai.

Details of the Greening Project

The Parks Department will focus on improving air quality and fostering urban forestry within these areas by planting diverse greenery, installing colourful accents, adding informative placards, and providing children's play equipment. This plan encompasses 89 locations across Mumbai, including 2 parks in Zone 2, 20 in Zone 3, 13 in Zone 4, 11 in Zone 5, 13 in Zone 6 and 23 in Zone 7.

Experts note that increasing green cover improves air quality, reduces dust levels, and creates a more pleasant urban environment. While current measures remain important, tree plantation offers a long-term solution that will benefit generations to come.