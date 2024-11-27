“Further Discussions Will Be…”: Ajit Pawar Amid Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Post

As the uncertainty over the Maharashtra Chief Minister post continues, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said he, along with Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, will head to New Delhi for further discussions on the formation of the state government.

“"All three of us (Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) are coming to Delhi tomorrow. Further discussions will be held there. Discussions on the formation of the Government with a CM and two Deputy CMs will be held,” Pawar said as quoed by ANI.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travelled to the national capital to meet with BJP leaders and resolve the ongoing impasse over the Chief Minister’s position. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis indicated that the decision would be made soon. “The answer to this will be given shortly. All senior members of the three parties of the Mahayuti alliance are taking a decision on this together,” he said.

Fadnavis also outlined that decisions regarding other ministerial positions would be made after the Chief Minister is selected.

The results of the Maharashtra assembly elections, held on November 20 and announced on November 23, saw the BJP emerge as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member assembly. Its allies, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. However, the Mahayuti alliance has yet to decide on the Chief Minister’s appointment.