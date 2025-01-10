Gadchiroli: 48 Surrendered Naxalites Get Job in Lloyds Metals Company With Salaries Up to Rs 20,000

Gadchiroli Police has brought a new ray of hope in the lives of Naxalites who have left the path of bombs and guns and joined the mainstream. Gadchiroli Police has provided jobs to a total of 48 surrendered Naxalites in various positions in the Lloyds Metals Industry newly established in the district.

Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal said that the number of Naxalites who have surrendered before Gadchiroli Police till date is more than 600. After the change in the surrender policy in 2014, the government is making various efforts to connect the surrendered Naxalites with the mainstream.

Under this surrender scheme, the government provides some amount and land for the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites. Gadchiroli Police has gone two steps ahead of this and has also made efforts for the employment of surrendered Naxalites.

#WATCH | Gadchiroli, Maharashtra | Gadchiroli Police raises new hopes for surrendered Naxalites by offering them private jobs. A total of 48 surrendered Naxalites were selected for jobs at Lloyd Metals' newly established plant. They got employed in various units at a monthly… pic.twitter.com/OTMtQkQ732 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

SP Neelotpal said that when he talked about employment of surrendered Naxalites in the recently established Lloyds Metals Industry in Gadchiroli, then Lloyds accepted it. Lloyds selected 48 surrendered Naxalites for jobs in its konsari Project.

Neelotpal said, "First of all, Lloyds did profiling of the surrendered Naxalites according to their education and skills, later they were given training for 3 months. Today all these 48 people are working in various units of Lloyds and are getting monthly salary of 15 to 20 thousand rupees."

Maniram Atla, who was the Chatgaon area deputy commander and surrendered before the Gadchiroli police in 2019, said, "After surrendering, I have got the right to live a new life. I am very happy to get a job in Lloyds Metals. I am now living my life on my own, there is no pressure on me now."

Company platoon commander Ramesh Katvo who surrendered to the police in 2014 said, "After being in the Naxal movement for 10-12 years, I realized that this path is wrong, neither we nor our family will benefit. that is why I surrendered in 2014, I am happy with the new job given to me by the government and I am taking care of my family."

Sainaath Pungati who surrendered to Gadchiroli police in 2006 used to recruit youth in the Maoist organization, when he came to know the truth about Naxals, he decided to leave this path and join the mainstream, after surrendering to the police he felt that earlier his life was in the shadow of fear, now he is able to breathe freely, Sainath said, "Life is moving forward with the new job, now my confidence has increased that I can live a good life now."

SP Neelotpal said that the main job of Gadchiroli Police is to eliminate Maoism from the district, "Gadchiroli Police is working with the district administration to reach out the various welfare schemes of the government to the people and try to connect them with the mainstream."

Neelotpal appealed to the Naxalites and said that those who are roaming in the jungles with weapons should leave that path and join the mainstream, the police will help them in their rehabilitation and employment. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis recently visited Gadchiroli and inaugurated various projects in District. In Konsari of Gadchiroli, CM gave job letters in Lloyds metals as well as share certificates to the surrendered Naxalites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised this effort of Maharashtra government. I his post on X PM Modi wrote, "I laud the Maharashtra Government's efforts to ensure all-round development in remote and Maoist-affected areas. This will certainly boost 'Ease of Living' and pave the way for even more progress. A special congratulation to my sisters and brothers of Gadchiroli and the surrounding areas".