Gadchiroli administration orders closer of schools due to heavy rain fall

Gadchiroli: Due to continuous heavy rains in the southern part of the district since last July 10, major rivers along with small drains have flooded and blocked many roads. Now the water being released from the water projects is worsening the flood situation. Therefore, to avoid any possible danger, District Collector Sanjay Meena has again extended the order to keep private establishments including schools and colleges closed except for essential services till Saturday.

Flood situation has arisen in Aheri, Sironcha and Bhamragarh talukas. Heavy rainfall is also continuing in Gadchiroli and Armori areas. Earlier, the district administration dt. School establishments were ordered to remain closed between July 11 and 13. Now that order will remain in force till July 16. The District Disaster Management Department has appealed to the citizens to take precautions without panicking. Also Citizens have been urged not to go out for three days without essential work.

Warning to the villages

Heavy rains lashed all parts of Vidarbha in the last few days. Water from Wardha as well as Chandrapur district also gets to Waingange from Chaprala through Wardha river. Now more water is being released from Gosikhurd dam. The Wainganga river basin at Wadsa, Armori and Gadchiroli and nearby sewage are likely to be flooded by Thursday morning. Therefore, the administration has warned the villages of Wadsa, Armori and Gadchiroli on the banks of Wainganga river. Citizens should avoid crossing rivers and streams. Citizens should not try to cross the bridge while water is flowing from the bridge, the administration has appealed.



Pregnant women moved safely

The situation is deteriorating in many areas due to the flood of Pranhita river in Sironcha taluka. Also, due to the discharge of Medigadda Barrage, the water of Godavari river has infiltrated in some villages. Rescuers evacuated two pregnant women from the flood-hit area on Wednesday.

Moved 2103 people from Aheri-Sironcha

Sironcha and Aheri talukas received heavy rains for the fifth day in a row. In addition, 2103 people from Godavari, Pranhita and Wainganga rivers have been shifted to safer places to avoid possible danger. In addition, flood victims are being evacuated with the help of SDRF and local disaster management team. Some major rivers and tributaries are now swollen due to water being released from the Medigadda and Gosekhurd projects rather than rainwater. As a result, the situation in the villages along the rivers has worsened. The Gosekhurd project is now likely to backfire in the North Gadchiroli area as well. As a result, District Collector Sanjay Meena has issued an order to keep all establishments closed till Saturday except for essential services.