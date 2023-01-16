Gadchiroli police carries out anti-Naxal operation, 2 firearms recovered
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 16, 2023 02:16 PM 2023-01-16T14:16:21+5:30 2023-01-16T14:21:33+5:30
Following an encounter with Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police found two firearms and a walkie-talkie charger, officials said on Monday.
According to a release from the Gadchiroli superintendent of police, the clash occurred about 2 p.m. on Sunday as a special force of the Gadchiroli police was conducting an anti-Naxal operation in Vedampalli forest.
Around 20 to 25 Naxalites opened fire on security officers. After a fierce exchange of fire between the two sides, the Naxalites ran into the dense forest.
According to the press release, a "bharmar" (a primitive muzzle-loading firearm), a pistol, a walkie-talkie charger, and other goods belonging to the Naxalites were found by the police during a search of the surrounding forest.