Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Iconic and famous Ganesh Pandals of Mumbai



Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja which means the King of Lalbaug which is a locality in South Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most famous Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. The length of the line to visit this idol is something unbelievably long. If statistics are to be believed, the pandal has about 1.5 million visitors a day on an average. It is believed that visiting this idol itself can fulfil their wishes.

Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli

Just a few lanes away from Lalbaugcha Raja is the popular Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli. The Mandal is known for their amazing themes every year that mostly replicate famous places in India. Founded in 1928, Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal is completing 95 years this year. The mandal has planned to replicate Varanasi’s famous Kashi Vishwanath temple this year.



Girgaoncha Raja

Another well-known Ganesh pandal is Girgaoncha Raja, which is a 25-feet eco-friendly idol made from shadu (clay). In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also given a shout-out to the Mandal in his Maan Ki Baat.

GSB Seva Ganesh Mandal

The GSB Seva Mandal is one of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai. The GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating the 68th year of its Ganpati festivities this year. It is famous for its eco-friendly idol made with clay and more than 60 kgs of gold.

Andhericha Raja

Founded in 1966, Andhericha Raja is also one of the most famous Ganpati pandals of Mumbai. Due to its unique themes, it attracts a lot of people. This year, the Andheri mandal has decided to skip the usual temple theme decor and make a replica of the Laxmi Vilas Palace situated in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj is located in the 12th lane of Khetwadi, Grant road. The shape of the Ganesh idol has not changed over the years, and the same idol maker has been creating the idol for the entire time, which is an intriguing detail about this pandal. The pandal has won many awards all these years. Prior to 1984, Mandal started to make the largest idol of Ganesh by collecting donations of one rupee.

