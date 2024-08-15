Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Toll Waiver for Devotees Traveling to Konkan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a toll waiver for Ganesh devotees traveling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, as confirmed by a government resolution. This decision aims to ease the journey for the large number of Mumbai residents heading to Konkan for the festival. Additionally, the Chief Minister has directed the immediate repair of potholes along the routes for Ganpati arrival and immersion, providing further relief to devotees.

At a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House on Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the law and order situation and outlined plans for an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav. The Chief Minister directed immediate repair of potholes along Ganpati arrival and immersion routes using rapid setting materials, and emphasized pruning tree branches and increasing artificial lakes. Additionally, health teams, ambulances, and fire vehicles are to be stationed at major public Ganeshotsav mandals. In a notable move, Shinde also announced a toll waiver for devotees traveling to their villages for the festival.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the administration should prioritize urgent tasks ahead of Ganeshotsav. He confirmed that public Ganesh mandals permitted last year will be allowed this year without any fees. Additionally, he instructed the implementation of a streamlined process for other necessary permits. Shinde also ordered the immediate pruning of tree branches obstructing Ganesh processions and immersion routes. He emphasized the use of modern techniques for pothole repairs and warned that strict action would be taken against officials responsible for inadequate pothole fixing

The Chief Minister instructed Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors to use Rapid Quick Setting Hardener-M Sixty, a modern material, for repairing potholes along Ganpati arrival and immersion routes in major cities across the state. Given the large crowds at major public Ganesh mandals, he emphasized the need for deploying health teams, ambulances, and fire engines at these locations. Additionally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed municipal corporations to refrain from charging any fees for fire vehicles stationed at Ganeshotsav mandal sites.