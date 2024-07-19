Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Maharashtra Govt to Distribute Rs 100 Anandacha Shidha Food Kits to Saffron Ration Card Holders During Festival

The Maharashtra government has announced that it will distribute food kits for Rs 100 each to more than 1.70 crore families holding saffron ration cards during the Ganesh festival. This initiative is part of the Anandacha Shidha (Kit of Joy) scheme.

The Anandacha Shidha scheme was initially launched in 2022 during Diwali, offering four food items at a subsidized price of Rs 100 to families with saffron ration cards. In 2023, similar kits were provided for Gudi Padwa, Dr. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Ganesh Festival, and Diwali.

In 2024, the Anandacha Shidha scheme also extended its distribution to the consecration ceremony of the Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This year, the food kits will feature one kilogram each of rava (suji), chana dal, and sugar, along with one liter of soybean oil. The distribution of these kits will take place from August 15 to September 15.

The government has expedited the tender process for the Anandacha Shidha scheme, cutting the timeline from 21 days to just eight days to ensure prompt delivery. The total estimated cost of the scheme is Rs 562.51 crore.