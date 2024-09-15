Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan Visits Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Residence for Ganpati Darshan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence in Mumbai to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Salman was accompanied by his sister, Arpita Khan. Salman was spotted wearing in a blue shirt and matching jeans as he folded his hands in prayer before the idol. In another photo, Eknath Shinde presented Salman with a bouquet of flowers and a colourful shawl. Arpita, too, was offered a bouquet and a shawl.

Last Sunday, the superstar and his family gathered in Bandra to bid Ganpati goodbye during the visarjan ceremony.Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the actor shared a video that featured the entire Khan family, including Arpita Khan, her actor-husband Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan, Nirvaan, and Alizeh Agnihotri, among others. They were seen dancing their hearts out as they bid adieu to Bappa.

On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for AR Murugadoss’ directorial Sikandar; backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The hard-core action entertainer also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal in the key roles.