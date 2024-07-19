Ganesh Festival 2024 Special Trains: Konkan Railway Announces 202 Trains from Mumbai to Konkan Region; Check Timings Here

Ganesh festival is a significant event for Maharashtra specially for the Konkani people, attracting large crowds traveling from the city to the Konkan region. To accommodate this influx, Konkan Railways has announced special trains to facilitate easier travel for commuters.

Under the Chief Minister's Tirtha Darshan Yojana, the central government has taken a decision to give relief to Ganesh devotees (Ganpati Utsav 2024) while there are signs that the way of pilgrimage for common people will be eased in the state. Indian Railways has given the green light to Central Railway's plan to run 202 special trains between Mumbai and Konkan for this year's Ganesh Utsav (Ganesh Utsav 2024). From July 21, special trains (Ganpati Special Trains) will be reserved for Shree Ganesha.

Mumbai CSMT - Sawantwadi Daily Special (36 Rounds) - 01151

Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00:20 PM daily from 01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 Rounds) and reach Sawantwadi at 14:20 hrs same day.

01152 Special will leave Sawantwadi from 01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 trips) daily at 15.10 hrs and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 04.35 hrs next day.

Stops: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savad, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Aadvali, Vilavede, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Mumbai CSMT - Ratnagiri Daily Special (Total 36 Rounds) 01153

Special will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11:30 AM daily from 01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 Rounds) and reach Ratnagiri at 20:10 PM on the same day. 01154 special will leave Ratnagiri from 01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 trips) daily at 4 AM and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 13:30 PM on the same day.

Stops: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savadav, Arvali Road, Sangameshwar Road Composition: 12 Sleeper Class, 04 General, 2 Three Tier AC and 2 SLR Total 20 Coaches

LTT - Kudal Daily Special (36 Rounds - 01167

It will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 21:00 every night from 01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 Rounds) and reach Kudal at 09:30 in the next morning.

01168 Special will leave Kudal from 01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 trips) daily at 12:00 PM and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 00:40 midnight the next day. Stops: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Advali, Vilavede, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg

Composition: Total 20 Coaches comprising 12 Sleeper Class, 04 General, 2 Shree Tire AC and 2 SLR 4) LTT - Sawantwadi Daily Special (36 Rounds) -

01171 Special LTT from Mumbai

01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 Rounds) will depart daily at 08:20 AM and same day at 21:00 PM at Sawantwadi 01172 Special from Sawantwadi from 01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 Rounds) till 22:20 every night and reach LTT Mumbai at 10:40 am the next day.

Stops: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Aadvali, Vilavede, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Composition: Total 20 coaches comprising 12 Sleeper Class, 04 General, 2 Three Tier AC and 2 SLR

Diva Chiplun MEMU Special (Total 36 Rounds) 01155 MEMU Special from Diva

It will depart from 01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 Rounds) daily at 07:15 AM and reach Chiplun at 14:00 PM on the same day.

01156 MEMU SPECIAL will leave Chiplun from 01.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (18 trips) daily at 15:30 PM and reach Diva at 22:50 PM on the same day. Stops: Diva, Nilje, Taloja, Kalamboli, Panvel, Somatne, Rasani, Apta, Jite, Hamrapur, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Nidi, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Gargaon, Sap e Vamane, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Kalambani, Village, Anjani

LTT - Kudal Special (16 Services) - 01185 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai

02.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (8 Rounds) will leave Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 00:45 PM and reach Kudal at 12:30 AM on the same day.01186 Special from Kudal from 02.09.2024 to 18. 09.2024 (18 trips) will depart at 16:30 PM on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 04:50 midnight on the next day.

Stops : Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Advali, Vilavede, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg

Composition: Total 20 coaches comprising 12 Sleeper Class, 04 General, 2 Shree Tire AC and 2 SLR

LTT Kudal Special (6 services) 01165 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai

From 03.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (3 Rounds) it will depart on Tuesday at 00:45 PM and reach Kudal at 12:30 AM on the same day. 01166 Special will leave Kudal from 03.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 (3 Rounds) on Tuesdays at 16:30 PM and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 04:50 Midnight on the next day.

Stops : Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Advali, Vilavede, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg Composition: 12 Sleeper Class, 04 General , 2 Shree Tire ACs and 2 SLRs totaling 20 coaches