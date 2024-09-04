Ganeshotsav 2024 Toll-Free Pass: Maharashtra Govt Waives Toll for Konkan-Bound Vehicles, Check Details Here

MUMBAI, Sept. 4 – The Maharashtra government has announced a toll and road tax exemption for vehicles traveling on Konkan routes from Sept. 5 to 19 in light of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which begins on Saturday. The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a notification on Wednesday outlining the waiver.

Maharashtra Government has issued a GR (Government Resolution) and has exempted toll for Ganpati devotees going to celebrate Ganeshotsav in Konkan. This exemption of toll will be valid on Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway, Mumbai-Goa National Highway and all other roads under PWD… — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

The exemption applies to vehicles bound for Konkan on the Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa national highways, as well as state highways. To avail of the waiver, vehicles must obtain a pass issued by Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials and the traffic police department. The pass is valid for the return journey and serves as the necessary document for toll exemption, according to the PWD's notification.

Read Also | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: No Liquor Sales During Ganeshotsav in Ratnagiri; Check Dates

Every year, thousands of people from Mumbai and surrounding areas travel to their native places in the Konkan region to celebrate the Ganesh festival. A significant increase in vehicular traffic is expected, with many state-run and private buses carrying passengers to the region. Various politicians and organizations also arrange for additional buses to facilitate the journey.