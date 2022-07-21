Ganeshotsav and Dahihandi to be celebrated withour any restrictions, big decision of Shinde Govt

For the past two years due to Corona, Dahihandi and Ganeshotsav celebrations were not allowed. But this year the festivals have been given green signal to be celebrated without any restrictions. This year there will be no restrictions on Ganeshotsav and Dahihandi festival.

Dahihandi and Ganeshotsav have been celebrated simply in the state due to the restrictions of Corona during Ganeshotsav for the last two years. But this year Ganesh Utsav will be celebrated without restrictions. ST administration has been instructed to run extra trains to celebrate Ganeshotsav in the state. The transport department has been given orders for traffic planning. The Highway Police has also been instructed to avoid traffic jams on major highways.

