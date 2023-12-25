Gang stealing food trays from train cars arrested, action taken by Gondiya Railway Protection Force

Gondiya: An 8-member gang stealing food trays from railway cars from a railway yard were arrested by Gondiya RPF. The

action was taken on 24th December. The gang includes 5 adults and 3 juveniles.

The gang took advantage of the dark at night to steal more than 300 food trays from Janashatabdi Express's 6 AC coach's chair car. They sold the metal trays to a scrap dealer. After receiving this info Gondiya RPF filed a complaint against the unknown robbers and started the investigation. Under the guidance of RPF Nagpur's regional security commissioner Deepchandra Arya, two teams including RPF Gondiya and RPF intelligence branch officers. They looked at available CCTV footage and analyzed data with the help of mobile towers.

The investigation bore results when on the 24th of December, the team arrested 3 juveniles, 2 scrap shop owners among the seven. They have recovered scraps of the metal trays from their person. The investigating team has also confiscated the Activa scooter used for the robbery. One accused is still missing.

The accused

The tray stealers include Navin Vald Sunil Bhaaldhare (22) from Azad Ward, Hattitoli Gondiya; Adarsh aka L2 Dilip Gajbhiya (19) from Azad Ward, Hattigoli; Diliram Bhivaji Thokar (54) and Rajkumar Sampat Badge (40) both living in Nagaradham, Mukesh aka Baba Rupachand Ramteke (38) and 2 sixteen-year-olds and one 15 year old from Gondiya.

All for liquor and drugs

The accused regularly partake in the consumption of alcohol and ganja. To meet their addictions, they had hatched a plan to steal food trays from railway cars and sell them at 90 Rs per kg. The accused were presented before the court.