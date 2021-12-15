Gangster Suresh Pujari brought back to Mumbai from Philippines

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) brought back gangster Suresh Pujari to Mumbai after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines, said the State ATS on Wednesday.

According to ATS, he will be produced before a court in Thane today. Pujari was arrested in the Philippines and later extradited to India on the night of Tuesday.

As many as 43 cases are registered against him across Maharashtra.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor