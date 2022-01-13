Gangster Suresh Pujari hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2022 04:12 PM2022-01-13T16:12:53+5:302022-01-13T16:13:35+5:30
Gangster Suresh Pujari on Thursday hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive. He is currently in Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody ...
Gangster Suresh Pujari on Thursday hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive. He is currently in Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody in connection with an extortion case.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had brought back gangster Suresh Pujari to Mumbai after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines.
As many as 43 cases are registered against him across Maharashtra.