Ganpati Special ST Bus: 75% of Extra Buses to Konkan Booked; Additional Buses Scheduled for Release

ST Corporation has sent 4,300 extra buses from Mumbai to Konkan for the 2024 Ganeshotsav. Currently, 75% of these buses are fully booked, just 10 days before the festival. Bus bookings started on July 26, and so far, around 3,196 reservations have been made, which include 2,439 group bookings.

In addition to the regular buses, the ST Corporation has provided extra buses this year to accommodate the large number of workers traveling from Greater Mumbai to Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Given the increasing passenger demand, the number of buses has been increased compared to last year. These additional buses will begin operating from Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar sections starting September 2.

From September 3 to 7, ST employees will be stationed at bus stations and stands to ensure smooth operations. Vehicle repair teams will be set up along highways in Konkan, and temporary pavilions will be established to assist passengers with natural rituals.