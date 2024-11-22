Gas Leak At Maharashtra Fertiliser Plant: 3 Killed, 9 Hospitalised In Sangli

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening at the Myanmar Chemical Company, located in the Shalgaon MIDC area of Kadegaon tehsil, Maharashtra's Sangli district, where a gas leak followed by a blast in a reactor claimed the lives of three people, including two women.

Nine others were hospitalized due to the severe effects of the toxic fumes released during the explosion. The incident took place around 6:30 pm, when a reactor at the fertilizer plant exploded, causing the release of harmful chemical fumes into the surrounding area. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blast while the injured victims are receiving medical treatment.

