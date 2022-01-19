Gay sex racket busted in Mumbai, 3 people arrested

A gay sex racket has been busted for the first time in Mumbai. Police have arrested three youths in this case. Police station Malwani said that the gang was running a sex racket through online dating gay app 'Grinder' for the last several months. This gang also used to blackmail people by making videos. SI Hasan Mulani of Malwani police station said that a complaint was received that five people thrashed a person and snatched money and cards from him and also made an objectionable video of him. Based on this complaint, three youths have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Irfan Furqan Khan, Ahmed Farooqui Sheikh and Imran Shafiq Sheikh. All three are between 24 and 26 years old. Police said that two accused are absconding in this case. It is alleged that the gang used to contact gay people through the online app and promised to provide sex by taking money.

People associated with the gang contacted a person working as an accountant in a company through an online app. One thousand rupees were demanded from him per hour. After everything was settled, when the victim went to the whereabouts of the accused, four youths were already present there. The victim told that the four youths assaulted him. The money, jewelery and ATM cards with him were snatched away. Not only this, an objectionable video of the young man was also made and there was a threat to put it on social media. Somehow the young man was freed from their clutches, after which with the help of his family members, he lodged a complaint with the police.