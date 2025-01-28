GBS Outbreak: Two New Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Reported in Kolhapur After Surge in Pune

The number of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune has been steadily rising in recent days, with a notable increase reported on Monday evening. The total number of GBS patients in Pune has now reached 111. Initially, Pune was the only city reporting cases of the disease, but new developments have emerged as two people in Kolhapur have also been diagnosed with GBS.

Two GBS patients, linked to the ongoing outbreak in Pune, are currently receiving treatment at CPR Hospital in Kolhapur. The patients include a 60-year-old man from Kognoli, Karnataka, and a six-year-old boy from Hupari (Hatkanangale), both of whom have been hospitalized for two days. Authorities and the state government have urged the public not to panic, emphasizing that GBS is not a contagious disease.

Over 120 suspected cases of GBS have been reported in Pune to date. While the disease is rare and not contagious, its primary symptoms include tingling in the hands and feet, weakness, and difficulty in speaking and swallowing. A government committee is currently studying the situation, given the high number of cases in Pune. Experts state that boosting the immune system is crucial in preventing the disease.

The symptoms of GBS)include: