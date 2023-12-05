Go Goa or Gone Abroad for Mumbaikars this New Year’s

New Year’s is around the corner and it’s either Goa or an international trip on cards for most Mumbaikars who want to usher in their new year in style. Cheaper airfares, good package deals and visa on arrival at popular tourist destinations are driving the international traffic while for some, Goa has an allure that stays unmatched. And then there are those who are looking at options such as Gujarat, Karnataka or even Tamilnadu.

Nikhil Ladha, 30, a resident of Kandivali West, said, "I am planning to take a Dubai trip this New Year, as I found the airfare was cheaper and I am getting a really good deal. Affordability may be one part of it, but this was more about taking at least one trip overseas every year." Travel operators claim that 6 out of 10 Mumbaikars who are stepping out are looking at destinations such as Thailand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. "An international trip these days is cheaper and visa on arrival has made it hassle free. As a result, more number of people want to travel abroad for their New Year’s” says Ashish Sharma, owner of MyBigTrip Tours and Travels.

“It’s also about more bang for the buck. If a Chandigarh package costs Rs 24000 per person, it’s almost the same for a Thailand package. So then, why not celebrate abroad? People are also traveling in larger groups. What used to be a group of three earlier, has now changed to a group of eight,” said Yogesh Lele, director of Sanyog Tours Pvt Ltd. For 28 year old Borivali resident Drishti, however, Goa still holds the charm despite being expensive, especially around this time of the year. “I know it’s not cheap, but Goa is unbeatable in terms of the vibes. We will figure out how to save money on other fronts, but Goa is Goa,” she said. Lele also says this remains true for many revellers.

And then there are some who have chosen destinations such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamilnadu. “The new Vande Bharat trains have been a hit with the tourists especially those who want to explore the Vadodara- Ahmedabad- Mount Abu trip. Mount Abu is just four hours from Ahmedabad and a lot of people want to explore this,” said Lele. Another interesting aspect to those taking international trips is that most of them are being driven by vloggers on the social media platform Instagram and most of them are youngsters who are really keen to experience thrills and adventures of an international destination. Ladha, who also has a tour and travel start-up added, "The main drivers of taking international trips are people wanting to spend money on experience. Instagram has tonnes of videos helping people make their decisions. And then are are discounted online deals on both stay and airfares that make international trips cheaper. It’s not just about celebrations, it’s also about new experiences for many.”