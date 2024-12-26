Goa Christmas Tragedy: Maharashtra Man Dead, Two Injured After Boat Overturns at Calangute Beach

A Christmas Day outing turned tragic for a Maharashtrian family after a a water sports boat capsized near Calangute beach in Goa. Lifeguards acted swiftly, rescuing all passengers and bringing them back to shore, including two young girls, one of whom was only five years old.

The incident occurred just before noon as rough sea conditions caused the boat to overturn, throwing all passengers into the water. Tragically, a man from Khed was struck by the boat’s hull and became trapped beneath the vessel, leading to his death.

“We went for a boat ride, but the vessel appeared unstable. Shortly after setting off, it flipped over completely,” the victim's wife recounted. She revealed that their group of 13 family members was on holiday and had decided to try a water sports activity. While adult passengers were provided life jackets, she claimed that a promised life vest for the five-year-old child was not given.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the boat engine stalled mid-journey, causing the operator to lose control. Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Lifeguards administered first aid, including CPR and oxygen, to seven passengers on the beach. Five others, including two children and two women, were rushed to the Candolim health center and later transferred to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for advanced treatment.

Given the heightened tourist activity during the holiday season, multiple ambulances quickly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance. Police and local authorities remain on high alert to ensure the safety of visitors during peak tourist periods