"Going to Mumbai, Will Not Return Without Reservation": Manoj Jarange Patil's Big Announcement in Lonavala

The Mumbai Police has denied permission to Maratha quota protesters at Azad Maidan. Still, Manoj Jarange Patil has started moving from Lonavala to Mumbai. Earlier, a delegation of government officials had met Jarange. At the meeting, he was told that a large delegation was coming. Jarange, however, appealed to the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers to come and said he had stayed in Lonavala till noon and had now left for Mumbai.

Jarange has also cautioned the Maratha community who participated in the march. If there is any untoward incident during the rally, he should be handed over directly to the police. " I signed the notice since it was from the court. When asked how my name was on it, I was told that it was there since I was heading the rally. I am now leaving for Mumbai and will not come back without taking a reservation," Jarange Patil said. "I am helping the government. If there is another way, I'm not going to interrupt. We're going to go that route," Jarange said.

We have been told that ministers and secretaries will be part of the delegation, Patil clarified.