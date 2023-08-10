Gondia: 33 rice mills blacklisted for supplying poor quality rice

33 rice mills in Maharashtra's Gondia district have been blacklisted for the next three years since the rice supplied by them was determined to be of poor quality and unfit for human consumption.

Gondia Collector Chinmay Gotmare issued an order to this effect on August 4. According to an official of the Food Corporation of India, during an inspection by an FCI team, the rice from these mills supplied to Beed, Nandurbar, Latur and other districts last year under the public distribution system (PDS) was found to be of inferior quality.

The crew then delivered its findings to the Gondia collector. Gomtare stated that these mills have been ordered to supply good grade rice within the next six weeks or face legal action.