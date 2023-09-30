Goods train derails in Raigad district, operations on Panvel-Vasai route hit

On Saturday afternoon, a goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Raigad district, leading to disruptions in train operations along the Panvel-Vasai route, according to the Central Railway. Nobody was injured in the incident, as per the preliminary information.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Office (CPRO) Shivraj Manaspure said four wagons, including a brake van, of the freight train, headed to Vasai (in Palghar district) from Panvel (in Raigad district), derailed on the Panvel-Kalamboli section at around 3.05 pm.

Accident relief train (ART) from Kalyan and Kurla stations is being sent to the accident site, Manaspure said, adding that a Road ART has been sent from Panvel to the accident site.He said the restoration work will start soon.

The Navi Mumbai suburban services operating between the Panvel-CSMT section remained unaffected by the train derailment incident. This is because the incident occurred on the Panvel-Kalamboli railway line, which is a different route leading to Mumbai and Vasai.