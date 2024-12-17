Goodwill or Strategy? Uddhav Thackeray Visits CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur

Mahayuti came into power in Maharashtra after the landslide victory in assembly election. Post win oath-taking ceremony of the grand alliance government in Maharashtra on December 5. Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister, had extended an invitation to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray to attend the ceremony. However, both leaders were notably absent.

The very next day, during the winter session of the legislature, Uddhav Thackeray made a goodwill visit to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, personally congratulating him on his appointment. Uddhav was accompanied by MLAs Aditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Varun Sardesai during this meeting. Although the interaction lasted only 6-7 minutes, it has sparked widespread discussions in political circles, especially amid allegations that the BJP is sidelining the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).

Uddhav Thackeray's Actions in Nagpur

Uddhav Thackeray attended the ongoing winter session in Nagpur, where he first held a press conference. During this interaction, he criticized the state government and leaders of the grand alliance on several issues, including the Ladki Bahin scheme, dissatisfaction over cabinet expansion, EVM controversies, and the role of the Election Commission. Following the press conference, he visited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his office, surprising political observers and members of the Shinde faction.

Shiv Sena UBT’s Clarification

Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Sushma Andhare dismissed speculations regarding the meeting, stating that no political significance should be attributed to it. "There are many pressing issues in the state. Uddhav Thackeray, as a former Chief Minister, met Devendra Fadnavis to discuss state matters," Andhare clarified. She also noted that the two leaders had encountered each other briefly in an elevator previously, underscoring that this meeting was not political in nature.

A History of Bitterness

This meeting marks the first time Uddhav Thackeray has met Devendra Fadnavis since the latter assumed the Chief Minister's office after the recent assembly elections. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the elections, reclaiming power in the state.

Notably, the encounter comes after years of political acrimony between the two leaders, dating back to the fallout following the 2019 assembly elections. After the formation of the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition, Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis frequently exchanged criticisms, with Uddhav accusing the BJP—and Fadnavis in particular—of orchestrating the split within Shiv Sena. The goodwill meeting between the two leaders has raised eyebrows, leading to speculation about the reasons behind it. Whether this signals a thaw in relations or is purely a pragmatic engagement remains to be seen.