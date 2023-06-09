Government has taken serious note of death threat received by Sharad Pawar, says CM Eknath Shinde

Following death threats received by Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress opposition has raised concerns regarding the state of law and order. In light of this, Supriya Sule, a prominent Congress member, held a meeting with the police commissioner to address the issue. Reacting to the opposition's assertive position, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a statement, expressing that he has instructed the police to enhance security measures if deemed necessary.

Taking to his Twitter, CM said, “The government has taken serious note of the threat received by senior leader Sharad Pawar on Twitter and I have personally spoken to senior police officers and have given instructions for investigation. @PawarSpeaks is a senior leader and we all respect him. Their safety will be fully taken care of. Instructions have been given to the police to increase the security if necessary.”

“For the past few days, some people have been making a conscious effort to spoil the environment in Maharashtra. Ever since the verdict of the Supreme Court, some people have been divided, attempts are being made to spoil the atmosphere in Maharashtra. Attempts are being made to create religious tension by glorifying Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan. This attempt will not succeed. Conspiracy to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra for our politics will be thwarted,” Shinde tweeted.

An unknown person has sent a death threat to Sharad Pawar through a tweet, leading to an aggressive response from the Congress party. ‘Saurabh Pimpalkar’ and Rajkaran Maharashtrache,’ on their respective Twitter handles, have posted objectionable tweets regarding Pawar. Congress officials have demanded action against these Twitter accounts and have also urged for the immediate apprehension of the individual responsible for the threat.