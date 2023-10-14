"Government must grant reservation in 10 days": Manoj Jarange Patil

A massive rally organized by Manoj Jarange Patil is underway today in Antarvali-Sarati village. The event has garnered an unprecedented crowd, with attendees arriving from all corners of the state. At around 10:30 AM, Manoj Jarange Patil took to the stage to address the gathered masses.

He stated, “The Maharashtra government should provide reservation to the Maratha community within the next 10 days. We had given a deadline of 40 days, of which 30 days have passed. Today, we are making our final request to grant reservation to the Maratha community. You and I had decided to implement reservations within a month. Now, the government must keep its word," emphasized Manoj Jarange Patil. He also presented some crucial demands to the government.

The rally is being held at a sprawling open ground, spanning over 100 acres near the village. An additional 500 acres have been allocated for parking trucks, jeeps, buses, tempos, and tractors from people arriving from different parts of the state. While exact figures are not available, local estimates, media reports, and activists suggest that around 13-15 lakhs of people, including a significant number of women and girls, are in attendance.

Food packets are being supplied from several of the two dozen villages around Antarvali-Sarati, and an army of 10,000 volunteers has been taking care of the people's needs since yesterday.