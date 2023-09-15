Government official held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe in Thane

An official associated with the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), a state government organization, was apprehended on charges of purportedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an individual in Thane district, according to an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official. ACB on Thursday registered an offence against senior clerk Sripat Khade (52) of the MJP under the Prevention of Corruption Act, deputy superintendent of police, ACB Thane, Sanju John said.

The official in question allegedly requested a sum of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in exchange for registering him as a contractor with the MJP. The MJP is a state government entity responsible for granting technical approvals and overseeing the execution of water supply and sewerage projects.

The ACB’s Thane unit on Thursday laid a trap and arrested the accused while he was accepting the bribe amount, he said.