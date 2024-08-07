Government Proposes White ID Cards for Disabilities Below 40% Amid IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Row

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has proposed draft amendments to the Rules of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, including the issuance of white unique disability ID (UDID) cards for people with less than 40% disability. This move follows a controversy involving probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who reportedly obtained three disability certificates from two hospitals in Ahmednagar and Pune districts under different names, surnames, and residential addresses.

On July 29, the Ministry released draft amendments introducing a new color-coded system for unique disability ID (UDID) cards. According to the proposed changes, white cards will be assigned to individuals with disabilities under 40%, yellow cards for those with disabilities ranging from 40% to 80%, and blue cards for disabilities exceeding 80%.

The draft amendments also propose extending the timeframe for issuing disability certificates and UDID cards from one month to three months. This extension is intended to give medical authorities additional time for a more comprehensive assessment.

According to a report of TOI, "The draft rules and a standard operating procedure have been in place and can be seen on our website. After the Khedkar case, we are taking caution and the entire system is being revamped. The Centre has sought suggestions on the draft rules before the end of this month, after which they will be implemented," an official said.

