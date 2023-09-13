Government will not make six airbags mandatory for cars, says Nitin Gadkari

On Wednesday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the government will not enforce a mandatory requirement for six airbags in cars. The government last year proposed to implement the six airbags safety norm from October 2023 for enhanced safety of occupants.

We don’t want to make six airbags rule for cars mandatory, Gadkari said at an event here. Last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of a motor vehicle, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motors Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

As of April 1, 2021, it became mandatory for vehicles manufactured on or after that date to have airbags for both front seats. Airbags serve as a crucial vehicle occupant-restraint system, acting as a protective barrier between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard in the event of a collision, effectively preventing severe injuries.