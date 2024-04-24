Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bail of Suspect Virendra Tawde Challenged, Hearing Set for May 9

Kolhapur: Virendra Tawde, a suspect in the murder of senior labour leader Govind Pansare, was granted bail by the district court in January 2018. However, there is strong evidence against Tawde. Special public prosecutor Harshad Nimbalkar sought cancellation of bail as he was the mastermind of the crime. The hearing was held before district and Sessions Judge (3) S. S. Tambe. The next hearing is scheduled for May 9.

The police have arrested 10 suspects in Pansare's murder case, of which Sameer Gaikwad has been granted bail. The second suspect. The district court granted Virendra Tawde's bail application in January 2018. It was challenged in the high court by the special public prosecutor. The high court had directed that the bail plea be heard in the district court. Accordingly, the public prosecutor filed an application in the district court seeking the cancellation of Tawde's bail.

During Tesday's hearing, special public prosecutor Harshad Nimbalkar argued strongly and sought cancellation of Tawde's bail. Tawde is the mastermind of the crime and is in touch with the killers. He was the one who supplied the weapon used in the crime. Tawde is involved in training the killers, holding their meetings and plotting the murder. Therefore, he should not be granted bail, argued Nimbalkar

Only the special prosecutor could argue as the hearing began in the afternoon. Arguments will be made on behalf of the defence during the next hearing. Special public prosecutor Shivajirao Rane, appearing for the defence, appeared for the hearing. Adv Sameer Patwardhan and Adv. Virendra Ichalkaranjikar was present.

Meeting in Belgaum

It was Tawde who had organised a meeting in Belgaum in January 2016. Seven people attended the meeting. One of them, Sagar Lakhe, is involved in the murder of Gauri Lankesh. Lakhe was present in Kolhapur on the day of the attack on Pansare. The special public prosecutor told the court that this information came from the Karnataka CID's statement.

Evidence in five charge sheets

The initial two chargesheets mention Tawde's involvement in the crime. Three more chargesheets filed later contain strong evidence against Tawde. Therefore, he should not be granted bail, Nimbalkar argued.

